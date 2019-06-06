WATCH: The Top 10 Asian Goals of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season

As we continue to look back on a thrilling 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign, it is time to look back at the ten best goals by Asian players this past season.

It has been some time now that the Bundesliga has been synonymous with Asian players, so it should not come as a surprise that there were more than a handful once again shining in the 2018/19 campaign.

From Eintracht Frankfurt defensive general Makoto Hasebe to Werder Bremen’s summer signing Yuya Osako and Augsburg’s Korea Republic duo of Koo Ja-cheol and Ji Dong-won, there was no shortage of memorable moments by Asian players.

With such quality representing Asia, there were many goals to choose from but here are the Top 10 Asian Goals of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season.

And, we promise No. 1 was certainly pretty good.

Top 10 Asian Goals of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season