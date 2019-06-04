WATCH: The Top 5 Tackles of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season

As we continue to look back on a thrilling 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign, it is time to look back at the five best goal-saving tackles of the season.

Top 5 Tackles of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season

5) MAKOTO HASEBE – EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 1-1 Borussia Dortmund (February 2, 2019)

Having already featured in the Top 5 goal-line clearances of the season, Makoto Hasebe is at it again as he kicks things off in the list of best tackles, highlighting just how much of an impact he has had in his new sweeper role this season.

In what proved to be a 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund, the tie was still goalless when the visitors broke forward swiftly and Jadon Sancho’s cross look certain to lead to a Paco Alcacer goal only for Hasebe to slam the door firmly shut.

4) DENIS ZAKARIA – BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH 1-5 Bayern Munich (March 2, 2019)

Borussia Monchengladbach were the unfortunate recipients of a 5-1 thrashing at the start of March at the hands of Bayern Munich, who were starting to really get into their groove in a late-season title charge.

But one Gladbach man who could not be faulted for trying his best to deny Bayern was Denis Zakaria, whose desperate lunging challenge denied Robert Lewandowski from six yards out.

3) JEROME BOATENG – Borussia Dortmund 3-2 BAYERN MUNICH (November 10, 2018)

The first Der Klassiker of the season ultimately ended in Dortmund beating Bayern 3-2, although – with the latter leading 2-1 just after the hour mark – Jerome Boateng’s brilliant intervention did look as though it could have potentially salvaged all three points.

After Sancho tore past Mats Hummels and skipped around Manuel Neuer, the ball was squared to the unmarked Alcacer who had the entire goal to aim for until Boateng somehow got a toe on the ball to prevent the Spaniard from equalising.

2) ADAM BODZEK – Werder Bremen 3-1 FORTUNA DUSSELDORF (December 7, 2018)

Sometimes, the best challenges are the ones that come so close to giving away a costly foul but yet were just timed so perfectly, which is what Fortuna Dusseldorf’s Adam Bodzek did against Werder Bremen back in December.

With Milot Rashica free inside the area and about to pull the trigger, Bodzek lunged in from behind and looked like he could easily have conceded a penalty yet replays proved it to be a clean tackle.

1) SANTIAGO ASCACIBAR – Wolfsburg 2-0 STUTTGART (December 18, 2018)

And the best tackle in the 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign goes to Santiago Ascacibar, although his effort ultimately proved in vain as Stuttgart not only lost to Wolfsburg on the day, but were also relegated come the end of the season.

A fluid move from Wolfsburg saw the ball fall to the feet of the deadly Wout Weghorst but, with no regard for his own safety, Ascacibar flung himself into his opponent’s path and produced an outstanding challenge to deal with the threat.