WATCH: The Top 10 Assists of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season

As we continue to look back on a thrilling 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign, it is time to savour the ten best assists this past season.

From the visionary long-range through-balls to the cheekiest of back-heel flicks, there was plenty of creativity and ingenuity in the Bundesliga this past year when it came to assisting goals.

Considering he was the competition’s leading assist-maker with 14, it is no real surprise that Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho has made it to his list, along with former team-mate Christian Pulisic, but is he No. 1?

The England international certainly faces plenty of competition from the likes of Thorgan Hazard, Breel Embolo, Ondrej Duda and Wout Weghorst.

But there are some surprise candidates too including Bayern Munich centre-back Jerome Boateng and – wait for it – Freiburg goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow.

Without further ado, here are the Top 10 assists of the 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign.

Top 10 Assists of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season