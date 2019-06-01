WATCH: The Top 5 Goal-line Clearances of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season

As we continue to look back on a thrilling 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign, it is time to recognise the five best clearances that saved certain goals this past season.

Top 5 Goal-line Clearances of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season

5) MAKOTO HASEBE – Wolfsburg 1-1 EINTRACHT FRANKFURT (April 22, 2019)

Makoto Hasebe has been the Bundesliga’s expert when it comes to making crucial clearances, thriving in a new defensive role under coach Adi Hutter.

And there were just ten minutes on the clock at the Volskwagen Arena back in April when the prolific Wout Weghorst was left unmarked in the area and coolly stroked a shot past Kevin Trapp, only to see the ever-alert Hasebe get in behind his goalkeeper and calmly block the ball to safety.

4) JOSHUA KIMMICH – Borussia Dortmund 3-2 BAYERN MUNICH (November 10, 2018)

A real threat going forward but always capable of performing his duties at the back, is there anything Joshua Kimmich cannot do?

It ultimately proved futile as Bayern Munich were beaten by Borussia Dortmund in the first Der Klassiker of the campaign but, having initially missed an attempted interception, Kimmich reacted brilliantly to block Marco Reus’ effort from point-blank range.

3) MATS HUMMELS – Freiburg 1-1 BAYERN MUNICH (March 30, 2019)

With Bayern going toe-to-toe with Dortmund in the title race in May, they found themselves trailing 1-0 at Freiburg and defeat would have been costly.

And, just when the hosts looked certain to make it 2-0 following a scintillating counter, Hummels – with perhaps a bit of help from Jerome Boateng – raced back to his goal-line to deny Mike Frantz a certain goal as Bayern went on to salvage a crucial point.

2) JOSHUA KIMMICH – BAYERN MUNICH 1-0 Hertha Berlin (February 23, 2019)

If you though Kimmich’s first contribution the the Top 5 was good, wait till you see his second goal-line clearance.

After the Bayern defence had been carved apart by a neat Hertha move, Davie Selke stroked his shot past Manuel Neuer but – just as the ball was about the cross the line – the recovering Kimmich somehow got the deftest of touches to it with the heel while facing his own goal and diverted it just past the post.

1) DAVY KLAASSEN – Borussia Dortmund 2-1 WERDER BREMEN (December 15, 2018)

Davy Klaasen arrived at Werder Bremen at the start of the season expected to add something an extra dimension in midfield, but he showed he can contribute at the back as well with a wonderful intervention back in December.

Having seen Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer get in behind the Bremen defence and loft a shot over the onrushing Jiri Pavlenka, Klaassen – in a sheer act of desperation – somehow outran the bouncing ball and hooked it away from danger right before the line before the Dutchman himself ended up in the back of the net as reward for his efforts.