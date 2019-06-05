WATCH: The Top 5 Freekicks of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season

As we continue to look back on a thrilling 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign, it is time to recognise the five best freekicks that were scored this past season.

Top 5 Freekicks of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season

5) MARCEL SABITZER – Stuttgart 1-3 RB LEIPZIG (February 16, 2019)

Kicking things off is the perfect example of a freekick – curling over the wall, away from the goalkeeper and just inside the near post into the top corner.

With RB Leipzig being held by Stuttgart, Marcel Sabitzer stepped up in the 68th minute and did exactly that to get his side back on track in what was ultimately a 3-1 win.

4) FLORENT MUSLIJA – Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 HANNOVER (October 20, 2018)

The further out the freekick is, the more spectacular the strike is always going to be and – from almost 35 yards out – Florent Muslija found the back of the net with an exquisite effort.

When you are capable of such quality, then there really is no need for any disguise as Muslija was the only man standing over the ball and proceeded to whip an unstoppable effort past a sprawling Lukas Hradecky.

3) JONATHAN SCHMID – AUGSBURG 2-2 Nuremberg (November 3, 2018)

There are freekicks with pace, freekicks with power and freekicks with precision… and then there are freekicks with all three combined.

And, when those fly in, then there is no reason why Augsburg’s Jonathan Schmid should not be recognised for his terrific strike in last November’s 2-2 draw with Nuremberg.

2) LEON BAILEY – BAYER LEVERKUSEN 1-3 Werder Bremen (March 17, 2019)

The only left-footed entry in the Top 5 and a special effort too considering the freekicks from a central position are usually tougher to score.

But that did not stop Leon Bailey from unleashing an unstoppable curler into the top corner to pull one back for Bayer Leverkusen against Werder Bremen although they ultimately lost 3-1.

1) PACO ALCACER – BORUSSIA DORTMUND 4-3 Augsburg (October 6, 2018)

Paco Alcacer enjoyed a fine first season at Borussia Dortmund, netting 18 goals to finish as the Bundesliga’s second top scorer behind Robert Lewandowski.

Nonetheless, his finest moment arguably came against Augsburg when – in the 96th minute – he floated a freekick perfectly over the wall and into the bottom corner to complete his hat-trick and seal a dramatic 4-3 win for Dortmund.