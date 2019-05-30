WATCH: New Dortmund star Julian Brandt’s amazing 2018/19 campaign

After Julian Brandt’s brilliant 2018/19 campaign with Bayer Leverkusen, it did not take long at all for Borussia Dortmund to secure his services.

Long regarded as one of the Bundesliga’s brightest talents, Brandt was heavily linked with a move to English giants Liverpool, while fellow Premier League outfit Manchester United were said to have made an 11th-hour enquiry.

Nonetheless, it was Dortmund who won the race by activating his €25million release clause, making the attacking midfielder their third signing of the summer already following Nico Schulz and Thorgan Hazard.

Brandt made a name for himself as a player who could be deployed anywhere across the final third, although it was a mid-season positional switch that saw him achieve his best form in 2018/19.

With Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz shifting him to a central-midfield role after the winter break, but still given license to push forward, the 23-year-old weighed in with eight assists having only recorded three in the first half of the campaign.

Finishing with a total of seven goals and 11 assists, we look back at all the highlights from what has been a fine season by Brandt.

Julian Brandt’s 7 goals, 11 assists in 2018/19 Bundesliga season