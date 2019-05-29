Ten things you should know about Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is one of the world’s best strikers and has enjoyed a prolific time in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Having just finished as the Bundesliga’s top scorer once again in 2018/19, here are ten nerdy facts to know about the Poland international by the numbers.

10 Nerdy Facts about Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski

1) Four

Following his recent success, Lewandowski has now been the top scorer of the Bundesliga in four separate seasons – once with Dortmund in 2013/14 and then with Bayern in 2015/16, 2017/18 and 2018/19.

2) 20

By winning this year’s “Torjagerkanone”, the Pole became the first man in over 20 years to retain the crown since Bayer Leverkusen’s Ulf Kirsten did so from 1996 to 1998.

3) Seven

Lewandowski’s 22-goal haul this season also makes it the 7th time he has passed the 20-goal mark in his nine years in the Bundesliga. The only two occasions he failed to do so were his first seasons at Dortmund and Bayern with eight and 17 goals respectively.

4) One

When it comes to foreign goal-scorers in German football, then he is currently No. 1. After surpassing Claudio Pizarro’s mark of 195 back in March, Lewandowski is now up to 202.

5) 200

That figure also means that Lewandowski is one of only five players to have scored more than 200 Bundesliga goals. Who are the rest? Legends Gerd Muller, Klaus Fischer, Jupp Heynckes and Manfred Burgsmuller.

Top 5 Strikers in the 2018/19 Bundesliga season

6) 113

Of course, scoring many goals is one thing but being prolific with your chances is another. And, with a goal every 113 minutes, Lewandowski’s clinical strike rate is second only to Muller, who found the back of the net once every 105 minutes.

7) 53

Why score one when you can score more? The 30-year-old has scored multiple goals on 53 occasions, including an staggering 45 doubles, seven hat-tricks and one five-goal haul.

Who is the Bundesliga’s “Mr. 100%” from the penalty spot?

8) 22

Given his deadly finishing ability, it should come as no surprise that the former Lech Poznan man has no real problems converting from 12 yards having scored 22 of 25, including a Bundesliga record of 17 in a row.

9) 30

For all his obvious talent, Lewandowski also deserves credit for his incredible durability. In his nine years in the Bundesliga, he has made at least 30 appearances each season, missing only 16 games since 2010.

10) 539

In a feat that actually earned him four Guinness World Records, it took Lewandowski just under nine minutes – or 539 seconds to be exact – to hit five goals against Wolfsburg after coming on as a substitute on September 22, 2015.