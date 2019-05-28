Relegated Hannover reappoint Slomka as head coach

Mirko Slomka enjoyed a positive first spell as Hannover boss and he has now been reappointed by the recently relegated Bundesliga side.

Hannover have confirmed the reappointment of Mirko Slomka as their new head coach following their relegation from the Bundesliga.

After successive campaigns in the German top flight, Hannover’s demotion was confirmed on May 11 in the penultimate round of fixtures.

Thomas Doll was put in charge for the second half of the campaign, but he could not keep the club up and they have now moved to bring in Slomka ahead of their return to 2. Bundesliga.

Slomka twice guided Hannover into the Europa League during his previous spell in the dugout between January 2010 and December 2013, having also served as assistant coach and youth coach.

Jan Schlaudraff has also been promoted to serve as sporting director as part of the shake-up.