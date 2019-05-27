WATCH: The 5 best Japanese goals in 2018/19 Bundesliga

Japanese footballers are almost synonymous with the Bundesliga these days and there were plenty of them starring in the 2018/19 campaign.

Two-time champion Shinji Kagawa may have left Borussia Dortmund midway through the campaign, but there was still the likes of Makoto Hasebe, Yuya Osako and Takuma Asano to fly the flag for Japan.

Hasebe, in particular, had an outstanding campaign deployed in a new centre-back role with Eintracht Frankfurt, while Osako enjoyed a decent debut season with Werder Bremen.

As we review a thrilling 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign, here are the Top 5 goals scored by Japanese players.

Bundesliga’s Top 5 Japanese goals in 2018/19