The 2018/19 Bundesliga Team of the Season… revealed!

After an exhilarating 2018/19 campaign, the votes have been tallied and the players have been selected. It’s time to present the Bundesliga Team of the Season!

Over a fortnight ago, 40 worthy candidates were nominated for the Bundesliga Team of the Season.

And, almost a week since the 2018/19 campaign came to a close with Bayern Munich winning a 7th consecutive Meisterschale, it is time to unveil this season’s Best XI.

The 2018/19 Bundesliga Team of the Season

KEVIN TRAPP (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

After being displaced by the legendary Gianluigi Buffon at Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the season, Kevin Trapp made the loan switch to Eintracht Frankfurt and it has been a move that has worked out for both parties with the 28-year-old in excellent form as the club qualified for Europe for the second season running.

JOSHUA KIMMICH (BAYERN MUNICH)

Joshua Kimmich may be a defender by position but offers Bayern so much more than that. Effectively handling the whole right flank by himself, Kimmich thrives on being a creative outlet and his 13 assists this season was second only to Jadon Sancho.

DANNY DA COSTA (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

Offering plenty of energy and penetration down the right, Danny da Costa has been a perfect fit for Adi Hutter’s wing-back system and has been a regular contributor for Eintracht Frankfurt side and – at 25 – still has plenty of time to get even better.

MARCEL HALSTENBERG (RB LEIPZIG)

Like Da Costa, Marcel Halstenberg is another that is thriving at a team employing wing-backs and can look forward to more UEFA Champions League football next season, having been with the club since 2015 when they were still in the second tier.

JADON SANCHO (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

Is it any surprise that Borussia Dortmund have had to issue a hands-off warning to the suitors of Jadon Sancho, even when figures of €100million are being thrown around? With 12 goals and 14 assists to his name and still only 19, it is no wonder that the England international is widely recognised as world football’s most-exciting prospect.

KAI HAVERTZ (BAYER LEVERKUSEN)

Quite possibly the biggest German football talent at the moment, Kai Havertz seems destined for great things following a stunning campaign which has seen him lead Bayer Leverkusen with 17 goals despite not playing as an out-and-out striker and – when on song – the 19-year-old’s skill and intelligence can be impossible to stop.

MARCO REUS (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

In his first season as captain, Marco Reus has led the way as Borussia Dortmund came narrowly close to pipping Bayern Munich to the title, notching 17 goals and eight assists along the way.

FILIP KOSTIC (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

When it comes to laying on goals from out wide, few are better than Eintracht Frankfurt wing-back Filip Kostic, whose ten assists was his best tally in five season in the Bundesliga as he also led the competition in crosses.

JULIAN BRANDT (BAYER LEVERKUSEN)

One of just many outstanding talents in Germany at the moment, Julian Brandt thrived in the second half of the campaign after being redeployed by coach Peter Bosz in a traditional central midfield role and has since earned a move to Dortmund.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (BAYERN MUNICH)

With nine seasons in the Bundesliga under his belt, is there anyone who even comes close to Robert Lewandowski in terms of being a complete striker? His 22 goals saw him finish as the league’s top scorer for the fourth time in his career and he also made history in March when he broke Claudio Pizarro’s record to become to highest-scoring foreigner in Bundesliga history.

LUKA JOVIC (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

The revelation of the 2018/19 season, Luka Jovic became the youngest player to score five in a Bundesliga match at the age of 20 but has proven he is not just a flash in the pan, achieving remarkable consistency for one so young to currently stand third on the scoring charts with 17 goals.