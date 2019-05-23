WATCH: Farewell to a Bundesliga legend – 10 goals in 10 seasons of Arjen Robben

On Saturday, Bayern Munich will officially bid farewell to a loyal servant and one of the Bundesliga’s greatest-ever wingers in Arjen Robben.

Since joining Bayern in 2009 after successful stints with Chelsea and Real Madrid, Robben has gone on to make over 300 appearances in all competition and scored his 99th Bundesliga goal last weekend when he came off the bench to net in the 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt that sealed the title.

Along with Franck Ribery, who is also leaving the club this summer, the duo formed one of the most exciting pairs in Europe and terrorised countless defences over the years.

Robben departs the Allianz Arena with eight Bundesliga titles, four (and potentially a fifth on Saturday) DFB-Pokals and a UEFA Champions League triumph in 2013.

As the Bundesliga bids farewell to a legend, we look back at ten of the best goals that the Dutchman scored in his time with Bayern.

Arjen Robben – 10 years, 10 greatest goals