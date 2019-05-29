As the dust settles on a thrilling campaign, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a closer look at the Top 5 Strikers of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season.

There is nothing more exhilarating that when the ball is put into the back of the net and, with 973 goals scored in the 2018/19 Bundesliga season, there was no shortage of excitement.

Some players are just better than others when it comes to scoring and the Bundesliga has plenty of these, ranging from the out-and-out poachers to the complete forwards.

But, with total goals as the main point and the ratio of shots per goal as the secondary ranking criteria, who were the competition’s best strikers this past season?

Top 5 Strikers in the 2018/19 Bundesliga season

5) ANDREJ KRAMARIC (HOFFENHEIM) – 17 goals, 6.3 shots per goal

In a season which saw him become Hoffenheim’s all-time top scorer in the Bundesliga, Andrej Kramaric is fast attaining cult-hero status at the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

The Croatian, who was part of the side that reached the 2018 FIFA World Cup final, last season really came into life after the winter break with 11 of his 17 goals coming in the latter half of the campaign.

4) LUKA JOVIC (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT) – 17 goals, 5.5 shots per goal

The youngest player to ever score five times in a single Bundesliga match, Luka Jovic started the season on fire and never looked back.

Still only 21, Jovic scored almost 30 per cent of Eintracht Frankfurt’s overall tally with 17 goals and it is no surprise that – even after only recently completing his move to the Commerzbank-Arena on a permanent basis – he has constantly been linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

3) WOUT WEGHORST (WOLFSBURG) – 17 goals, 4 shots per goal

Wout Weghorst’s name has often come out in discussions over the best signings of the season and for good reason too, considering the impact he has had after joining from Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar.

Weghorst’s deadliness in front of goal is illustrated by his 100 per cent conversion rate from the penalty spot, and his 17 goals from 68 shots is one of the best in the entire competition.

2) PACO ALCACER (BORUSSIA DORTMUND) – 18 goals, 2.9 shots per goal

Although Paco Alcacer has long been regarded as a capable scorer from his time with Valencia and Barcelona, few could have anticipated the impact he made after joining Borussia Dortmund on loan – a move which has since been converted into a full transfer.

Average a goal every 2.9 shots, no player was more efficient than the Spaniard and his 12 goals from the bench makes him the most-prolific substitute in a single Bundesliga campaign.

1) ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (BAYERN MUNICH) – 22 goals, 6.4 shots per goal

For the first-time in 20 years, a Bundesliga top scorer has retained his crown from the previous year and it is any surprise that Robert Lewandowski is the player in question?

Top scorer in four of the past six campaigns and only the fifth player to ever hit 200 goals in the competition, Lewandowksi will go down as one of the greatest strikers German football has ever seen and he still has plenty of time left to run on his career.