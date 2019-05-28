As the dust settles on a thrilling campaign, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a closer look at the Top 5 Midfielders of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season.

If goals are the magic of football, then these players are the ones that make the magic happen.

It is never easy being the link man between defence and attack but, as we have witnessed in the 2018/19 campaign, the Bundesliga has an abundance of individuals that excel at just that.

At the end of the day, the simplest but most effective way to measure a midfielder’s contribution is the number of goals he creates on for his team-mates.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks at the Top 5 Midfielders of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season based on assists.

Top 5 Midfielders in the 2018/19 Bundesliga season

5) MARCO REUS (BORUSSIA DORTMUND) – 8 assists

While the point is to compare these midfielders in the number of assists they weighed in with, it is important to note that Marco Reus achieved eight assists even though he had to lead the line on many an occasion, and also notched a staggering 17 goals for himself.

There can be no denying that Reus is a genuine superstar in world football and his ability to not only put away chances but create them for his team-mates is what makes him so important at Borussia Dortmund.

4) KEREM DEMIRBAY (HOFFENHEIM) – 9 assists

Hoffenheim’s go-to man in the middle, Kerem Demirbay grows in stature and influence at the Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena with each passing year.

With his ability to perfectly weigh a pass and also a killer eye for a gap in opposition defences, the 25-year-old is establishing himself as one of the Bundesliga’s best playmakers.

3) FILIP KOSTIC (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT) – 10 assists

Eintracht Frankfurt were one of the most-entertaining teams to watch this season with their wing-back system that perfectly complemented an attack that boasted the likes of Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller.

And, when it came to laying on goals from out wide, there was no one better than left wing-back Filip Kostic, whose ten assists was his best tally in five season in the Bundesliga as he also led the competition in crosses.

2) JULIAN BRANDT (BAYER LEVERKUSEN) – 11 assists

Julian Brandt has long been earmarked as a future Germany star but, interestingly enough, a change in position saw him play his best football in 2018/19.

After being shifted into a traditional central midfield role but given license to roam in the second half of the campaign, Brandt exploded into form with eight of his 11 assists coming after the winter break and ultimately earned him a move to Dortmund next season.

1) JADON SANCHO (BORUSSIA DORTMUND) – 14 assists

Given he is still only 19, it is incredible just how consistent Jadon Sancho has been this season as he was the only Borussia Dortmund to feature in every Bundesliga game.

His 14 assists bettered everyone else in the competition as he terrorised many a defender with his Olympic-like pace, sublime skills and an uncanny ability to deliver the final ball.