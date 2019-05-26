As the dust settles on a thrilling campaign, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan takes a closer look at the Top 5 Goalkeepers of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season.

When everything else fails, goalkeepers are the last line of defence and there have been plenty of outstanding shot-stoppers in the Bundesliga this year.

Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer is widely regarded as one of the best not just in the Bundesliga but the world, but with the Germany international enduring some injury problems this season, it has allowed plenty of others to step into the limelight.

Based on the percentage of saves they made from shots they faced, here are the five best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga in 2018/19.

Top 5 Goalkeepers in the 2018/19 Bundesliga season

5) MICHAEL ESSER (HANNOVER) – 70.3% shots saved, 5 clean sheets

Despite his side suffering relegation, Michael Esser certainly tried his best to keep them in the top flight as he saved over 70 per cent of the shots that were fired at him – a total of 156 that puts him top of the competition.

Although he turns 32 later this year, there looks to be plenty left in his tank and it will be interesting to see if any other Bundesliga team looking for a goalkeeper this summer will make a move for Esser.

4) OLIVER BAUMANN (HOFFENHEIM) – 70.5% shots saved, 5 clean sheets

A player who seems to be getting better with each passing year, Oliver Baumann’s reliability is highlighted by the fact that he has played over a hundred games at both his previous club Freiburg and Hoffenheim.

The fact that Hoffenheim conceded 52 goals does not accurately reflect how good a season Baumann had as he regularly produced stunning saves one after another.

3) KEVIN TRAPP (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT) – 72.1% shots saved, 8 clean sheets

Having joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the campaign, it took Kevin Trapp no time at all to establish himself as the first choice in goal at the Commerzbank-Arena.

A late season slump saw the Eagles conceded 12 goals in their final three matches as they missed out on the UEFA Champions League but, up till that point, there were a strong defensive unit with a steadying presence in Trapp.

2) YANN SOMMER (BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH) – 73.8% shots saved, 13 clean sheets

With five seasons in the Bundesliga under his belt now, Yann Sommer is widely recognised as one of the Bundesliga’s top custodians and continues to grow in influence at Borussia Monchengladbach.

Despite facing stiff competition from Borussia Dortmund’s Roman Burki, Sommer was Switzerland’s No. 1 at last year’s FIFA World Cup and can boast 13 clean sheets this past season.

1) PETER GULACSI (RB LEIPZIG) – 77.5% shots saved, 16 clean sheets

When all is said and done, it is improbable that there was a better goalkeeper in the 2018/19 Bundesliga campaign than RB Leipzig’s Peter Gulacsi.

Having conceded just 27 goals, the Hungarian also topped the competition in clean sheets (16) and shots saved percentage (77.5%) and was a big reason why Die Roten Bullen achieved an excellent third-place finish.