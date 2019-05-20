WATCH: Relive all the magic of Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga triumph

The dust has barely settled on a thrilling finale to the 2018/19 Bundesliga season but – for the 7th year in a row – Bayern Munich are champions.

Despite trailing Borussia Dortmund by nine points at one stage, Bayern were in irresistible form in the latter stages of the campaign as they lost none of their final 14 games – winning 11 in the process – to storm home and win the title.

There was no shortage of highlights with the 5-0 triumph over Dortmund that really saw them gain the ascendancy the first that comes to mind, while sealing the title in emphatic fashion by thrashing Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 last Saturday would also rank high.

Similarly, Bayern have had plenty of key contributors from Robert Lewandowski, whose 22 goals saw him claim the Top Scorer award for a fourth time, the ever-consistent Joshua Kimmich and even Niklas Sule, who surpassed two world-class defenders in Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng to be the first-choice centre-back at the Allianz Arena.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks back on all the best goals and greatest moments of Bayern’s latest success.

Bundesliga champions: All the magic from Bayern Munich’s 7th title in a row