WATCH: Yuya Osako’s goals from first season at Werder Bremen

Even before starring for Japan at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Yuya Osako had already secured a move to Werder Bremen ahead of the recently-concluded Bundesliga season.

After initially arriving in Germany via the 2. Bundesliga with 1860 Munich, Osako then spent four seasons in the top flight with Cologne where he netted 19 goals in 120 games in all competition.

At the age of 29, a move to Werder seemed a natural career progression for a player who had by then established himself as a consistent performer in one of Europe’s top leagues.

And, after an 11th-place finish in 2017/18, Die Werderaner certainly made forward strides this season.

They were still in contention to reach Europe on the final day of the season last weekend but ultimately finished one point outside the qualification positions, although an 8th-place finish was a commendable effort.

For Osako, he also can look back on the campaign with pride as he made the third-most starts out of Werder’s attackers, combining well with Max Kruse and Milot Rashica for a final tally of five goals in 21 games in all competition.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks back at Osako’s goals in the Bundesliga this season, which impressively came against Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich – three sides that finished in the top seven.

Yuya Osako’s goals from first season at Werder Bremen