Kovac ‘convinced’ he will be Bayern Munich boss next season

Niko Kovac has dismissed suggestions he could be replaced as Bayern Munich boss following his side’s Bundesliga triumph on Saturday.

Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac is “convinced” he will still be in charge of the Bundesliga champions next season.

Kovac steered the German giants to a seventh consecutive league title on Saturday following a 5-1 win over his former club Eintracht Frankfurt.

His position has come under intense speculation throughout the season, with suggestions that he could still lose his job even if he secures a domestic double in next weekend’s DFB-Pokal final against RB Leipzig.

Kovac, though, remains defiant and insists he will still be in charge at the Allianz Arena for the 2019-20 campaign.

“I have information in the background, and I am convinced that I will continue,” he told Sky.

Asked if the club has told him that he would definitely be Bayern coach next season, Kovac smiled and said: “Yes, we’ll put it that way.”

Supporters chanted Kovac’s name after the game, and the visibly moved 47-year-old added: “Of course it touches you.

“I’m made of flesh and blood like everyone else. The fans have a good feeling for what we’ve done.”