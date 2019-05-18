Bayern Munich hold off Borussia Dortmund to win 7th consecutive Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich have been crowned Bundesliga champions for the 7th season in a row after recording a 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt on the final day.

It took them just four minutes to open the scoring at the Allianz Arena as they carved apart the opposition defence with a lovely one-touch passing move; Kingsley Coman running onto Thomas Muller’s incisive pass and sweeping home into the bottom corner.

After Serge Gnabry had a goal disallowed for Robert Lewandowski being offside in the build-up, Eintracht then threatened to spoil the party when they equalised five minutes after the restart.

Sebastien Haller – introduced as a halftime substitute – reacted quickest at a corner after an initial effort had come back off the bar to silence the home crowd.

But it took Bayern just three minutes to reclaim the lead when David Alaba’s perseverance paid off as he followed up into the box, and was left with a simple finish on the rebound after Kevin Trapp had parried Thomas Muller’s speculative effort.

And, two minutes before the hour mark, Renato Sanches wrapped things up when he was picked out by Alaba on the overlap and cut inside Gelson Fernandes before blasting a shot past Trapp.

With the three points – and the Meisterschale – in the bag, there was even time for Niko Kovac to give a final hurrah off the bench to departing legends Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

And the former even managed to add the icing on the cake by netting his final Bundesliga goal in the 72nd minute with a mazy dribble, dancing in between Danny da Costa and David Abraham before dispatching a shot into the top corner.

The win ensured Bayern finished the season two points clear of runners-up Borussia Dortmund, who at least upheld their end of the bargain in the unlikely event that Eintracht won by beating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0.

Jadon Sancho fired them ahead in the 45th minute when he volleyed home a left-wing cross by Christian Pulisic, who was again the creator as he laid on a second for Marco Reus nine minutes into the second half.