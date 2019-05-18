The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Marco Reus

As voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season enters its final day, we take a closer look at Borussia Dortmund’s talismanic captain Marco Reus.

It is still within the realms of possibility that Borussia Dortmund could win the Bundesliga on the final day of the season.

Marco Reus 2018/19 Top 5 Goals – Der Klassiker Special

First and foremost, they have to beat Borussia Monchengladbach and – fortunately enough – they will have their inspirational captain Marco Reus back from suspension.

Had Reus not missed the past two games after a red card in the Revierderby loss to Schalke, Dortmund might even be in a stronger position than trailing leaders Bayern Munich by two points.

Despite this recent blemish, the 2018/19 campaign has been one to remember for the Germany international in his first year as the official club captain.

While not the most vocal, Reus is the type who leads by example and inspires and he has done just that while still maintaining his lofty personal standards having notched 16 goals and eight assists, behind only Paco Alcacer and Jadon Sancho in his team in the respective categories.

About to turn 30 at the end of the month, Reus should be at the peak of his powers and there is no better time for him to lead Dortmund to a much-awaited 9th league title.

With some luck, that could happen as soon as Saturday afternoon.

