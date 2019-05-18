The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Joshua Kimmich

As voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season enters its final day, we take a closer look at the man who can do everything – Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich.

It is not often that one can be one of the most influential players on the field playing at right-back.

But, then again, it is not often a player like Joshua Kimmich comes along.

Physically unstoppable, technically impeccable and mentally gifted, it appears there is nothing the Bayern Munich man cannot do.

And, now into his fourth season as a first-team regular at the Allianz Arena, 2018/19 was been another outstanding season for the 24-year-old.

On top of the Bundesliga in possessions (3,285) and ranked second in assists (12) and distance covered (394.7 kilometres), Kimmich is the prototype modern footballer although statistics do not even come close to illustrating how important he is to his side.

Perhaps his strongest attribute – one that cannot be measured – is his uncanny ability to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments when others falter.

Interestingly enough, it remains to be seen where on the field he ultimately ends up as he has been more than capable of doing a job in the heart of midfield too.

As he grows in influence with each passing year, he seems a natural fit to one day captain both Bayern and Germany.

