The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Leon Goretzka

With voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season into its final week, we take a closer look at Bayern Munich midfield general Leon Goretzka.

Leon Goretzka certainly incurred the wrath of many a Schalke fan last January when he declared he would be joining Bayern Munich that summer.

Nonetheless, almost a year since he officially made the move to the Allianza Arena, the decision is already proving to be a savvy one for the all-action midfielder.

Leon Goretzka vs Thomas Delaney – Best Goals and Assists – Der Klassiker Special

While it is never easy moving to the biggest club in the land, Goretzka has had no issues making the step up and his 41 appearances in all competition is the most of all Bayern’s midfielders, one ahead of Thiago and Serge Gnabry.

Bayern Munich unlucky not to seal Bundesliga title at RB Leipzig?

He might even have provided the defining moment of the season last Saturday when he found the back of the net with a stunning acrobatic volley which would have handed his side a 1-0 win at RB Leipzig – along with the title – had it not been controversially disallowed.

Still, Bayern’s fate rests in their own hands and victory over Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend will secure a 7th consecutive Bundesliga crown.

And although Goretzka had no part to play in the previous six, he will definitely have been a valuable contributor in this success if Bayern get over the line.

