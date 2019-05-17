The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Thorgan Hazard

With voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season into its final week, we take a closer look at Borussia Monchengladbach wizard Thorgan Hazard.

It is never easy having a famous older brother but – suffice to say – Thorgan Hazard has slowly but surely made a name for himself.

Bundesliga Battle Royale for 4th – Monchengladbach, Leverkusen and Frankfurt

Lewandowski or Reus? Sancho or Thiago? Will Hasebe fly the flag for Asia? Or maybe starlet Havertz will earn a place? YOUR OPINION matters so it is time to cast your vote for the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season at https://tots.bundesliga.com/en/!

While he never emulated Eden by playing for Chelsea, the younger Hazard – by two years – has earned the adulation of the Borussia Monchengladbach fans in the past five seasons and is now one of the Bundesliga’s star attractions.

Part of the Belgium side that achieved a historic third-place finish at last year’s FIFA World Cup, Hazard’s low centre of gravity, exquisite dribbling and technique, and deadly eye of goal makes him a nightmare for any defender.

Having hit 11 goals in all competition in the previous two campaigns, the 26-year-old has 13 in 2018/19 with his ten in the league making him Gladbach’s second-top scorer behind only Alassane Plea, while he also ranks joint-fourth in the Bundesliga for assists with ten.

Hazard’s influence is also illustrated with him leading his team in intensive runs (2,405), crosses from open play (64) and sprints (941).

Bundesliga Team of the Season – YOU be the judge!

After last season’s disappointing 9th-place finish, Gladbach – with Hazard inspiring them – are set for an impressive rise with qualification for the Europa League already in the bag ahead of this weekend’s season finale.

Will Hazard make your Bundesliga Team of the Season? YOU be the judge by casting YOUR VOTE here!