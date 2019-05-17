The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Luka Jovic

With voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season into its final week, we take a closer look at one of the revelations of 2018/19 – Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic.

It is remarkable to think that a year ago, when Eintracht Frankfurt stunned Bayern Munich 3-1 in the final to win the DFB-Pokal, Luka Jovic had to settle for the role of unused substitute.

In the 12 months since, the 21-year-old has grown into one of the Bundesliga’s deadliest attackers with 17 goals to his name at present.

Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic shows why Chelsea, Barcelona are after him

Lewandowski or Reus? Sancho or Thiago? Will Hasebe fly the flag for Asia? Or maybe starlet Havertz will earn a place? YOUR OPINION matters so it is time to cast your vote for the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season at https://tots.bundesliga.com/en/!

Forming a irresistible front trio with Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic for much of the season, Eintracht’s attacking approach under Adi Hutter have made them one of the competition’s most watchable teams.

It was not too long ago that they looked certain to finish fourth and qualify for the UEFA Champions League, until a recent poor run of five league games without a win has dragged them into a three-way battle with Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen.

View this post on Instagram … ❤ @eintrachtfrankfurt A post shared by Luka Jovic (@lukajovic_35) on May 9, 2019 at 3:20pm PDT

With Jovic’s two-year loan deal due to expire in the summer, Eintracht wasted no time in signing him permanently from Benfica.

Although the club would be determined to keep him at the Commerzbank-Arena, they could yet make a hefty profit in the summer if they are unable to withstand the overtures of some of Europe’s biggest sides.

Either way, they can look back on a campaign that has seen Jovic emerge as one of the brightest prospects in European football.

Would it be remotely possible to leave Jovic out of the Bundesliga Team of the Season? YOU be the judge by casting YOUR VOTE here!