The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Thiago

As voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season heats up, we take a closer look at Bayern Munich playmaker-in-chief Thiago.

Into his 6th season at the Allianza Arena now, the €25million that Bayern Munich forked out for Thiago’s services is increasingly looking a bargain with each passing year.

Having been no stranger to success with two La Liga titles and a UEFA Champions League crown to his name at Barcelona, the Spaniard continues to be surrounded by silverware and is on course to claim a Bundesliga winner’s medal for the 6th consecutive season.

With plenty of competition for places in the Bayern engine room, Thiago has had to be content with 25 starts this season but rarely is there a game where he does not influence proceedings.

While Leon Goretzka offers the option of a driving force and Javi Martinez is the more defensive steadying influence when necessary, Thiago is the genuine creative genius who can dictate the tempo and carve out opportunities at will.

The 28-year-old’s contribution is far more than his six assists suggest with his 2,836 possessions only bettered by team-mate Joshua Kimmich, while he ranks joint-fifth in the competition for pass completion (93%).

If Bayern go on to be crowned champions this weekend, Thiago would have certainly played his part but did he do enough to be named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season?

