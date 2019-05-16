The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Paco Alcacer

As voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season heats up, we take a closer look at Borussia Dortmund’s prolific Spaniard, Paco Alcacer.

Considering he has made a career out of being a prolific striker, it should come as no surprise that Paco Alcacer has netted 18 goals in what has been a fine first season with Borussia Dortmund.

Bundesliga Team of the Season – YOU be the judge!

Lewandowski or Reus? Sancho or Thiago? Will Hasebe fly the flag for Asia? Or maybe starlet Havertz will earn a place? YOUR OPINION matters so it is time to cast your vote for the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season at https://tots.bundesliga.com/en/!

Instead, the remarkable aspect of his strike ratio is that he has only started in 11 of his 25 appearances and is actually going at a rate of a goal every 66 minutes.

Almost certain to finish the campaign as his side’s leading scorer, Alcacer made such an instant impact that – less than four months after moving on loan from Barcelona – he had convinced Dortmund to sign him permanently and put pen to paper on a five-year contract last December.

Robert Lewandowski vs Paco Alcacer – Top 10 Goals – Der Klassiker Special

With Dortmund still in with a chance of winning the Bundesliga heading into this weekend’s finale, it will be interesting to see what role Alcacer might yet play in the deciding the destiny of the title.

But he has already had his fair share of pivotal moments in the past nine months, most notably in the first Der Klassiker of the campaign when he came off the bench and netted a 73rd-minute winner by sending a deft chip over Manuel Neuer to seal a 3-2 triumph.

Having taken no time at all to adapt to life in the Bundesliga, Alcacer could just go on to become one of the competition’s most-feared strikers in the years to come, especially considering he is still only 25.

Does Alcacer deserve to be in the Bundesliga Team of the Season? YOU be the judge by casting YOUR VOTE here!