Frank Ribery is set to leave Bayern Munich and conclude his twelve wonderful years spent at the club. Considered as one the legends for the German football team, Ribery appeared for 272 matches while donning Bayern’s jersey. The Frenchman went on to score 85 goals.

Here are some of the most incredible goals scored by Ribery for the Bundesliga side.

Franck Ribery – 12 years, 12 greatest goals