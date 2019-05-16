The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Julian Brandt

With voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season into its final week, we take a closer look at Bayer Leverkusen star Julian Brandt.

Considering he has only just turned 23, it is impressive that Julian Brandt is now into his 6th season of professional football with over 200 games under his belt already.

Having always been tipped for greatness since he first broke onto the scene in 2014, Brandt has not enjoyed a meteoric rise but has rather slowly but steadily improved with each year.

This season, he has also added a new string to his bow as the one-time winger has thrived in the central midfield role that was entrusted to him by coach Peter Bosz midway through the campaign.

Now sitting in front of Julian Baumgartlinger and alongside Charles Aranguiz, but with license to push forward whenever he sees fit, Brandt has actually increased his scoring output with six of his nine goals in all competition coming after the winter break to go along with his 11 assists – the third-highest in the competition.

The form of the Bremen native, as well as fellow young gun Kai Havertz, has been a reason behind his team’s late charge for UEFA Champions League qualification.

It remains to be seen how long Leverkusen can hold on to him with the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool rumoured to be circling.

But, if this does prove to be his final season in the Bundesliga, will he sign off on a high by earning a place in the Team of the Season?

