The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: James Rodriguez

With voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season into its final week, we take a closer look at Bayern Munich’s Colombia star James Rodriguez.

From the time he captivated the entire globe at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, there has never been any doubt over the sheer talent James Rodriguez possessed.

But after a three-year stint at Real Madrid did not result in sufficient game time for the Colombian, a loan move to Bayern Munich has just proven to be the tonic required.

While he has faced competition and started just 13 games, he is currently his team’s fourth-highest scorer with seven goals, three of which coming in a 6-0 triumph over Mainz back in March as he netted the first hat-trick in German football.

When he does get onto the field, he immediately assumes playmaker-in-chief duty and has regularly shown why he has been so highly regarded throughout his career.

With his loan deal coming to an end in the summer, there has been speculation over his future and big-spending French giants Paris Saint-Germain have been the latest club linked with him.

Nonetheless, even if James does depart the Allianz Arena, it could be on a high as part of the official Bundesliga Team of the Season, with a second Bundesliga winner’s medal to boot.

