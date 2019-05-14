Bundesliga |

Promoted Cologne appoint Beierlorzer as head coach

Achim Beierlorzer, the new Cologne head coach

Achim Beierlorzer will take charge of Cologne for their first season back in the Bundesliga in 2019-20.

Cologne have named Achim Beierlorzer as their new head coach following their successful promotion back to the Bundesliga.

The 51-year-old joins from 2. Bundesliga club Jahn Regensburg, having agreed to a two-year contract.

“Everyone who knows me, knows how important new challenges are for me,” he told Cologne’s website.

“Therefore, when the offer from Cologne to work in the Bundesliga arrived, I didn’t waste a second, especially at such a big, traditional club with such fans. I’m massively looking forward to it.”

Beierlorzer succeeds Andre Pawlak, who was in charge on a temporary basis following the departure of Markus Anfang in April.

Cologne, relegated to the second tier last season, secured promotion as champions with a 4-0 win over Greuther Furth last week.

 

 

