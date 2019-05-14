Promoted Cologne appoint Beierlorzer as head coach

Achim Beierlorzer will take charge of Cologne for their first season back in the Bundesliga in 2019-20.

Cologne have named Achim Beierlorzer as their new head coach following their successful promotion back to the Bundesliga.

The 51-year-old joins from 2. Bundesliga club Jahn Regensburg, having agreed to a two-year contract.

“Everyone who knows me, knows how important new challenges are for me,” he told Cologne’s website.

“Therefore, when the offer from Cologne to work in the Bundesliga arrived, I didn’t waste a second, especially at such a big, traditional club with such fans. I’m massively looking forward to it.”

Beierlorzer succeeds Andre Pawlak, who was in charge on a temporary basis following the departure of Markus Anfang in April.

Cologne, relegated to the second tier last season, secured promotion as champions with a 4-0 win over Greuther Furth last week.