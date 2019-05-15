The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Achraf Hakimi

With voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season into its final week, we take a closer look at Borussia Dortmund’s loan star Achraf Hakimi.

It always seems simplistic to attribute an entire team’s form down to one single player.

But it is no surprise that, having initially been cruising to the Bundesliga title, Borussia Dortmund’s last-season collapse has coincided with a season-ending injury to Achraf Hakimi.

Bundesliga Team of the Season – YOU be the judge!

It is remarkable that a 20-year-old, who is not even a full-fledged member of the Dortmund squad but on loan from Real Madrid, could play such an integral role, but such has been his impact in his first campaign at Signal Iduna Park.

It is remarkable that a 20-year-old, who is not even a full-fledged member of the Dortmund squad but on loan from Real Madrid, could play such an integral role, but such has been his impact in his first campaign at Signal Iduna Park.

With a metatarsal injury sidelining him since Match Day 27, Hakimi will end the campaign with just 24 league appearances to his name and 28 in all competition.

However, almost all would agree that, in his time on the field, he has been a valuable contributor to a Dortmund team still in with a chance of being crowned Bundesliga champions.

While he is defensively as steady as full-backs come, the Morocco international also offers plenty going forward and still leads his side in the competition for crosses (41) and is third behind Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus for sprints (603), highlighting how much energy he provides down the wing.

And, although it is likely that Real Madrid would happily welcome him back into the fold, Dortmund have already firmly stated that he will certainly be part of the team again next season for the second year of his loan agreement.

Has Hakimi done enough to be in the Bundesliga Team of the Season? YOU be the judge by casting YOUR VOTE here!