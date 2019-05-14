The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Yussuf Poulsen

With voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season into its final week, we take a closer look at the attacking force of RB Leipzig, Yussuf Poulsen.

Apart from the avid followers of the Bundesliga, few might not have heard of Yussuf Poulsen until last summer’s FIFA World Cup when he scored Denmark’s first goal of the tournament in a 1-0 win over Peru and continued to catch the eye as they reached the Round of 16.

Almost a year on and it is almost certain that many others are now much more familiar with the 24-year-old, who has built on his World Cup exploits with a solid 2018/19 campaign in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig.

In only their third year in the top flight, Die Roten Bullen are guaranteed a third-place finish and a return to the UEFA Champions League and boast not only the best defensive record in the competition (27 goals conceded) but also the third-best strike rate (62 goals scored), behind only Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

While the attention is usually on Timo Werner, Poulsen actually trails his strike partner by just one goal with the duo combing for 31 goals already this season, exactly half of what their team have netted overall.

Nonetheless, Leipzig’s great Dane offers them so much more than just putting the ball into the back of the net and is the Bundesliga’s second-best one-on-one player with 437 duels won and 167 aerial duels won, behind only Eintracht Frankfurt’s Sebastien Haller.

Impressively, Poulsen is also one of just two current players – along with Diego Demme – that have been at the club since they were in the 3. Bundesliga in 2013/14, with his loyalty in staying the course of their entire journey reflected by the fact that he is currently their record appearance maker with 186 league games under his belt.

