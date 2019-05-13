The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Jadon Sancho

With voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season into its final week, we take a closer look at Borussia Dortmund’s teenage sensation Jadon Sancho.

Less than two months into his 19th year, Jadon Sancho is already one of the hottest properties in world football and it is easy to see why.

With 11 goals and 14 assists to his name, the teenager has been one of the star performers of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season and has been a huge factor behind Borussia Dortmund’s title bid.

The England international possesses sublime dribbling ability and frightening pace that make him almost impossible to handle for most full-backs, but he also combines his traditional wing ability with excellent final-ball delivery and a keen eye for goal.

Even though he showed glimpses of his ability in his debut campaign last year – netting a goal in 12 appearances – few would have predicted the impact he has had this past nine months.

Already, Sancho is being coveted by some of Europe’s biggest clubs and his reported price tag of £100million hardly seems to be deterring his suitors, although he appears committed to staying at the Signal Iduna Park for another year at least.

Having been part of a fluid, exciting attack also comprising captain Marco Reus, Mario Gotze, Paco Alcacer and fellow starlet Jacob Bruun Larsen, there appears to be no reason why Dortmund cannot challenge for top honours again next season.

Nonetheless, should they get the job done by pipping Bayern Munich to the title this weekend, would it be remotely possible to leave Sancho out of the Bundesliga Team of the Season?

