The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Andrej Kramaric

As voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season heats up, we take a closer look at Hoffenheim’s history-making Andrej Kramaric.

You would have heard the story by now.

In the span of three years, Andrej Kramaric went from failing to play the minimum five games required to earn a Premier League winner’s medal with Leicester, to becoming Hoffenheim’s all-time top scorer in the Bundesliga.

Andrej Kramaric, Hoffenheim’s record man

When Kramaric netted in a 4-1 triumph over Bayer Leverkusen back in March, he notched his 47th league goal for Hoffenheim and – in the process – overtook club legend Sejad Salihovic.

The 27-year-old, who was also part of the Croatia side that reached last year’s FIFA World Cup final, has claimed he has no regrets leaving Leicester and that moving to the Rhein-Neckar-Arena was his own fairy tale.

Having achieved UEFA Champions League qualification last term, Hoffenheim have failed to scale similar heights in 2018/19 but are still on course for a comfortable top-half finish.

And Kramaric has certainly played his part with his 16 goals putting him joint-fourth in the top scorers chart with one game remaining.

Has Kramaric done enough to make it into the Bundesliga Team of the Season?