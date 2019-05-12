James Rodriguez steps up Bayern training

Bayern Munich have received a welcome boost ahead of their Bundesliga title decider, with James Rodriguez training on Sunday.

James Rodriguez has stepped up his recovery from a calf injury by playing a full part in Bayern Munich training on Sunday.

The Colombia international has not appeared since having to be replaced shortly after coming on as a substitute against Nurnberg on April 28.

But the midfielder could be available to play a part in Bayern’s final Bundesliga game of the season at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern need to beat Niko Kovac’s old club at the Allianz Arena on Saturday to defend their Bundesliga title once more and hold off the challenge of Borussia Dortmund.

Javi Martinez and Manuel Neuer trained individually as they continue their own recovery programmes.

And there was more good news for Bayern as tests found Thiago Alcantara did not sustain a serious injury in their draw at RB Leipzig.

Bayern head into the final weekend two points ahead of Dortmund, who travel to Borussia Monchengladbach.