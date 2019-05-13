The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Niklas Sule

As voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season heats up, we take a closer look at Bayern Munich’s man mountain Niklas Sule.

Considering how Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng were once regarded as one of Europe’s best defensive partnerships, Niklas Sule might have arrived have assumed he would have to bide his time when he joined Bayern Munich in 2017.

But, within a short span of two years, Sule has not only established himself as Bayern’s first-choice centre-back – leaving Hummels and Boateng battling for the other spot – but is widely viewed as one of the world’s top young defenders.

Built like a tank but comfortable with the ball at his feet with a Bundesliga-leading 95 per cent pass completion rate, the former Hoffenheim man is every bit the modern day centre-back and exudes maturity beyond his 23 years.

As would be expected with one so physically imposing, Sule is more than capable of popping up with the occasional goal and has chipped in with two this season.

Still, it is at the back where his contributions are truly valued by Niko Kovac and it is impossible to imagine that he will not be the cornerstone of the Bayern defence for the next decade.

Sule will surely be in many a Team of the Season for years to come, but has he impressed enough to get the nod in 2018/19?

