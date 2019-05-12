The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Yann Sommer

As voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season heats up, we take a closer look at Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

After last season’s mid-table finish, Borussia Monchengladbach have shown significant improvement in 2018/19 and are already guaranteed European football next year.

Bundesliga Team of the Season – YOU be the judge!

Lewandowski or Reus? Sancho or Thiago? Will Hasebe fly the flag for Asia? Or maybe starlet Havertz will earn a place? YOUR OPINION matters so it is time to cast your vote for the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season at https://tots.bundesliga.com/en/!

The UEFA Champions League is still attainable but, at the very least, they will be gracing the Europa League and much of their success has been down to defensively resolute they are at the back.

While their 55 goals scored is only the 7th-best in the Bundesliga, they can boast the third-best defensive record with 40 goals conceded – which is only bettered by RB Leipzig (27) and Bayern Munich (31).

Every member of the Gladbach team play their part but it certainly helps to have a goalkeeper like Yann Sommer between the posts.

Having saved 117 shots, the Switzerland international ranks third in the competition, while his 13 clean sheets is a number that only pales in comparison to Leipzig’s Peter Gulacsi (16).

Perhaps what is most impressive about Sommer is the fact that, standing at just 1.83 metres tall, he is by no means the tallest of goalkeepers by European standards but has never let his height get in the way.

Quick off his line with terrific reflexes and an excellent shot stopper, is Sommer your pick for the No. 1 jersey in the Bundesliga Team of the Season?

YOU be the judge by casting YOUR VOTE here!