The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Axel Witsel

As voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season heats up, we take a closer look at Borussia Dortmund’s dynamic midfielder Axel Witsel.

It seems remarkable to think that – this time last year – Axel Witsel was plying his trade with Tianjin Quanjian, where many still believe players go to just for one final bumper paycheck before calling it a day.

Witsel certainly did not think his career was anywhere near over as he maintained an excellent level of performances to earn a spot in Belgium’s squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they did brilliantly to finish third.

Borussia Dortmund soon came calling and any doubts that the powerfully-built Belgian would struggle to get used to life back in European football were almost immediately thrown out the window.

As part of Dortmund’s new-look engine room at the start of the season, Witsel immediately formed an excellent partnership with fellow summer arrival Thomas Delaney and their control of the midfield has allowed the likes of Marco Reus, Jadon Sancho and Paco Alcacer to run riot further up the ground.

His 94 per cent pass completion rate from open play sees Witsel rank joint-third in the entire Bundesliga, while he is also inside the top five in possessions (2,691) and leads his club in duels won (304), highlighting how influential he is in getting them going.

With Dortmund still in with a chance of pipping Bayern Munich to the title on the final weekend, Witsel could yet end his first season in Germany as a Bundesliga champion.

Even if he does not, he will easily go down as one of the signings of the summer.

