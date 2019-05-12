The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Robert Lewandowski

As voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season heats up, we take a closer look at one of the leading contenders – Bayern Munich goal machine Robert Lewandowski.

Into his 9th season in the Bundesliga now – and fifth with Bayern Munich – Robert Lewandowski shows no signs of slowing down.

With 22 goals so far this campaign, the Poland international leads the scoring charts and his prolific form in front of goal has been a key factor behind Bayern’s revival in the second half of the campaign.

Holding a two-point lead at the top of the table heading into the final weekend, Bayern will now that a 7th consecutive title will be theirs if Lewandowski fires on all cylinders against Eintracht Frankfurt next Saturday.

But while the 30-year-old’s haul this term may pale in comparison with previous campaigns, it has still been a campaign to remember.

Back in March, he surpassed Claudio Pizarro as the highest-scoring foreigner of all time in Bundesliga history, and then followed up by notching his 200th goal in the competition in a 5-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker.

