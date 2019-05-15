The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Kai Havertz

As voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season heats up, we take a closer look at one of the leading contenders – Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz.

If you have not already heard of Kai Havertz, then you better get used to this name.

Still only 19 but already in his third full season as a professional, Havertz has taken the Bundesliga by storm this year and has notched a remarkable 16 goals despite not playing as an out-and-out striker.

Blessed with sublime skills, blistering pace and a keen eye for goal, Havertz is every bit the modern attacking midfielder, but perhaps what truly makes his stand out is his maturity, composure and intelligence beyond his tenders years.

Huge things are expected from the Aachen native and, already with three caps to his name, it does not seem out of the question that the Germany national team could soon be built around him.

With Havertz, Julian Brandt and Kevin Volland in superb form, Leverkusen could yet qualify for the UEFA Champions League with the race for fourth spot going down to the final day of the campaign.

But, even if Leverkusen do not get there, one can only imagine it will not be long before Havertz is gracing the biggest stages of world football.

