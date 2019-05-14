The Bundesliga Team of the Season Contenders: Makoto Hasebe

As voting for the official Bundesliga Team of the Season heats up, we take a closer look at one of the leading contenders – Eintracht Frankfurt’s defensive lynchpin Makoto Hasebe.

He is in the running to be voted as one of the Bundesliga’s best midfielders, but it is a change of position that has seen Makoto Hasebe truly thrive this season.

Having made a career for himself as a midfield general, Hasebe has enjoyed a new lease of life the defensive lynchpin in Eintracht Frankfurt’s five-man defence.

Hasebe is one of several players to have really shone thus far in 2018/19 as Eintracht bid to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 60 years.

The ex-Japan captain, who retired following last summer’s 2018 FIFA World Cup, has 287 Bundesliga appearances to his name already and is closing in on Cha Bum-kun’s Asian appearance record of 308 games.

