Bayer Leverkusen confirm Demirbay signing

Bayer Leverkusen have announced the signing of attacking midfielder Kerem Demirbay from fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim.

Demirbay, who joined Hoffenheim from Hamburg in 2016, has scored four Bundesliga goals for Julian Nagelsmann’s side this term, providing eight assists, and has signed a five-year deal with Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee.

The news that Leverkusen have bolstered their midfield contingent may, however, cast further doubt over Julian Brandt’s future, with Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich all reportedly interested in the 23-year-old, while Kai Havertz has also been linked with a move away.

“Bayer 04 have always played attractive attacking football,” Demirbay told the club’s official website. “This style of play suits me and I’m really looking forward to being a part of this team.”

‼️ TRANSFER NEWS ‼️ Kerem Demirbay will join us this summer from Hoffenheim with a contract until 2024! We look forward to welcoming you to Leverkusen, Kerem! pic.twitter.com/8QjoYdsN3G — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) May 9, 2019

Germany international Demirbay will officially join Leverkusen at the end of the campaign, and will wear the number 26 shirt.

Demirbay made five appearances for Hoffenheim in the Champions League this season, and could well find himself back in Europe’s elite club competition next term, with Leverkusen – who sit fifth in the Bundesliga – pushing for the final qualification spot.