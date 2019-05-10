VOTE: Bundesliga Team of the Season – The Attackers

As a thrilling campaign in the Bundesliga reaches its climax, it is time for you to have your say by voting for the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season.

Having looked at all the outstanding candidates in goal, defence and midfield, who are the goals going to come from in your Bundesliga Team of the Season?

Lewandowski or Reus? Sancho or Thiago? Will Hasebe fly the flag for Asia? Or maybe starlet Havertz will earn a place? YOUR OPINION matters so it is time to cast your vote for the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season at https://tots.bundesliga.com/en/!

With 905 goals scored already at an average of over three per game, there has been no shortage of prolific marksmen lighting up the competition.

But will you go for a focal point who thrives on putting the ball into the back of the net? Or someone more creative who can join in the build-up as well?

Who would you pick in the official Bundesliga Team of the Season?

FOX Sports Asia assesses ten candidates so that you can make your decision!

WOUT WEGHORST (WOLFSBURG)

After last year’s close shave of avoiding relegation only via a playoff, Wolfsburg have had a much more comfortable campaign in 2018/19 and currently lie 7th on the table, a position they have been helped to by Wout Weghorst’s 14 goals in what has been an impressive first season in the Bundesliga for the Dutchman.

THORGAN HAZARD (BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH)

While yet to surpass older brother Eden in stature, Thorgan Hazard has been steadily making a name for himself in the Bundesliga and is arguably Borussia Monchengladbach’s most-influential player at the moment having notched nine goals and nine assists this term.

ANDREJ KRAMARIC (HOFFENHEIM)

From not playing enough games to earn a winner’s medal in Leicester’s stunning Premier League title triumph of 2015/16, Andrej Kramaric has had quite the revival since moving to the Bundesliga and – in the relatively short span of three years – has become Hoffenheim’s all-time top scorer in the competition with 49 goals.

SEBASTIEN HALLER (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

Despite his healthy haul of 14 goals and nine assists, perhaps the best way to illustrate Sebastien Haller’s contributions to Eintracht Frankfurt is the fact that he leads the Bundesliga with 448 duels won and 202 aerial duels won – 23 and 41 more than the next best respectively – suggesting there is no better one-on-one player at the moment.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (BAYERN MUNICH)

About to complete his 9th season in the Bundesliga, is there anyone who even comes close to Robert Lewandowski in terms of being a complete striker? His 22 goals put him in pole position to finish as the league’s top scorer for the fourth time in his career and he also made history in March when he broke Claudio Pizarro’s record to become to highest-scoring foreigner in Bundesliga history.

PACO ALCACER (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

Having initially moved to Signal Iduna Park on loan last summer, it is easy to see why it did not take Borussia Dortmund long to sign Paco Alcacer on a permanent basis following his free-scoring ways, with his 18-goal haul even more impressive considering he has got plenty of time off the bench.

LUKA JOVIC (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

The revelation of the 2018/19 season, Luka Jovic became the youngest player to score five in a Bundesliga match at the age of 20 but has proven he is not just a flash in the pan, achieving remarkable consistency for one so young to currently stand third on the scoring charts with 17 goals.

MAX KRUSE (WERDER BREMEN)

The Bundesliga’s “Mr. Perfect” when it comes to taking penalties, Max Kruse continues to lead the way for Werder Bremen, having notched 11 goals this season and reportedly earning interested glances from some of the competition’s big guns.

YUSSUF POULSEN (RB LEIPZIG)

When Yussuf Poulsen scores, it is usually more than just one with his 15 goals this season including a hat-trick and five braces. Combining with Timo Werner for 31 goals, the attacking threat they bring has helped RB Leipzig secure a return to the UEFA Champions League.

JULIAN BRANDT (BAYER LEVERKUSEN)

One of just many outstanding talents at Bayer Leverkusen at the moment, Julian Brandt seems to be getting better with each passing game and has really thrived in the second half of the campaign after being redeployed by coach Peter Bosz in a traditional central midfield role.

Made your mind up? Now, it is time for YOU to have YOUR SAY by casting your vote for the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season here!