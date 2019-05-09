VOTE: Bundesliga Team of the Season – The Midfielders

As a thrilling campaign in the Bundesliga reaches its climax, it is time for you to have your say by voting for the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season.

There can be no denying that games are often won and lost based on who can win the midfield battle, and there has been no shortage of standouts in the Bundesliga this season.

From the tough-tackling enforcers to the deep-lying playmakers and not forgetting the flying wingers, it is not going to be an easy task to pick just four from this outstanding list but that is exactly what you get to do.

Fret not as we lend a helping hand by looking closer at the 15 candidates in the engine room.

MARCEL SABITZER (RB LEIPZIG)

One of several members of the RB Leipzig squad that have been around since they were in the second tier of German football, Marcel Sabitzer continues to be a valuable contributor for Die Roten Bullen and will be rewarded for his loyalty next season with a return to the UEFA Champions League after they missed out this season.

VINCENZO GRIFO (FREIBURG)

Freiburg may have had to sweat at moments throughout the campaign over fears of being dragged into a relegation dogfight but they have ultimately secured their top-flight status for another season quite comfortably, and the silky-skilled Vincenzo Grifo with a penchant for freekicks was certainly a welcome loan addition in the January window.

KEREM DEMIRBAY (HOFFENHEIM)

Having been part of the Hoffenheim side that qualified for the Champions League last season, Kerem Demirbay has had another impressive campaign influencing proceedings for his side from the middle of the park, even if his good work sometimes goes unnoticed.

LEON GORETZKA (BAYERN MUNICH)

Leon Goretzka has enjoyed a fruitful first season with Bayern Munich despite having the vie with the likes of Thiago and Javi Martinez for a spot in the engine room, with his box-to-box style of play adding a different dimension to Niko Kovac’s side.

KAI HAVERTZ (BAYER LEVERKUSEN)

Quite possibly the biggest German football talent at the moment, Kai Havertz seems destined for great things following a stunning campaign which has seen him lead Bayer Leverkusen with 15 goals despite not playing as an out-and-out striker and – when on song – the 19-year-old’s skill and intelligence can be impossible to stop.

AXEL WITSEL (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

Axel Witsel is the latest to prove that a stint in Asia does not necessarily equate to a final paycheck before retirement, as he enjoyed one and a half years at China PR’s Tianjin Quanjian before returning to Europe and making an immediate impact with Borussia Dortmund as a real force to be reckoned with in the heart of midfield.

THIAGO (BAYERN MUNICH)

It seems remarkable that Thiago is still only 28 years old considering it feels like he has been around forever, but the Spain international’s influence at the Allianz Arena increases with each passing season and his contribution on the field is far greater than his six assists this season suggest.

MARCO REUS (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

In his first season as captain, Marco Reus has led the way as Borussia Dortmund look to end Bayern’s stranglehold on the Bundesliga title and is the competition’s joint-fourth top scorer with 16 goals despite not being an out-and-out striker.

JAMES RODRIGUEZ (BAYERN MUNICH)

There has never been any doubt over the talent that James Rodriguez possesses but, after a testing time at Real Madrid, a loan move to Bayern Munich has breathed new life in a career that should still have plenty of legs.

FILIP KOSTIC (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

Eintracht Frankfurt’s charge for UEFA Champions League qualification has not only been fuelled by their irresistible front three of Luka Jovic, Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic, but also consistent displays across the rest of the field and not many have been as important a contributor as Filip Kostic.

JADON SANCHO (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

Is it any surprise that Borussia Dortmund have had to issue a hands-off warning to the suitors of Jadon Sancho, even when figures of €100million are being thrown around? With 11 goals and 14 assists to his name and still only 19, it is no wonder that the England international is widely recognised as world football’s most-exciting talent.

ONDREJ DUDA (HERTHA BERLIN)

Into his second full season in the Bundesliga now, Ondrej Duda has been getting better with each campaign and will be an important component of a Hertha Berlin side looking to climb away from mid-table mediocrity in 2019/20.

DAVY KLAASSEN (WERDER BREMEN)

Davy Klaassen may not be the most eye-catching of attacking midfielders but his combination of techical ability and work rate has made him a valuable contributor at Werder Bremen, and he should go down as one of the signings of the season following his move from Everton last summer.

MAKOTO HASEBE (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

While technically still a midfielder, Makoto Hasebe has thrived following his transformation into the sweeper of Eintracht Frankfurt’s five-man defence and – at the age of 35 – the former Japan captain looks like he could still play one for a couple more seasons.

MAXIMILIAN EGGESTEIN (WERDER BREMEN)

The older of two brothers at Werder Bremen, Maximilian Eggestein’s impressive season has not gone unnoticed as he earned a maiden Germany call-up in March, and it is only a matter of time before Joachim Low hands him his first senior cap.

