VOTE: Bundesliga Team of the Season – The Defenders

As a thrilling campaign in the Bundesliga reaches its climax, it is time for you to have your say by voting for the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season.

When it comes to assembling a team, what better way is there than building from the back?

Lewandowski or Reus? Sancho or Thiago? Will Hasebe fly the flag for Asia? Or maybe starlet Havertz will earn a place? YOUR OPINION matters so it is time to cast your vote for the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season at https://tots.bundesliga.com/en/!

Be it the no-nonsense colossuses at the back, rampaging full-backs or classy ball-playing centre-backs, plenty of defenders have shone in the Bundesliga in the current campaign but who deserves to be in the Team of the Season?

Who would you pick for your defence in the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season?

FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the ten candidates.

NICO ELVEDI (BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH)

Still only 22, Nico Elvedi has been a consistent performer for Borussia Monchengladbach for the past four season since joining from Zurich and is the joint-leader in the competition for pass completion from open play (95%).

DANNY DA COSTA (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

Offering plenty of energy and penetration down the right, Danny da Costa has been a perfect fit for Adi Hutter’s wing-back system and has been a regular contributor in a Eintracht Frankfurt side that is currently on course of UEFA Champions League qualification.

WILLI ORBAN (RB LEIPZIG)

Willi Orban may not be the biggest name at RB Leipzig compared to the likes of Timo Werner and Yussuf Poulsen, but it is easy to see why he has been entrusted with the captaincy from the way he gives everything for the team and sets an example for the rest to follow.

MANUEL AKANJI (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

With the Borussia Dortmund defence recently decimated by injury, Manuel Akanji has been the one constant and his versatility has seen him deployed all across the back in recent weeks as his side look to take the Bundesliga title race down to the wire.

NIKLAS SULE (BAYERN MUNICH)

Considering Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng were regarded as one of Europe’s best defensive partnerships not too long ago, it is a sign of how far Niklas Sule has come that he not only managed to force his way into the Bayern Munich starting XI but is widely recognised as their number one centre-back at the moment.

JOSHUA KIMMICH (BAYERN MUNICH)

Joshua Kimmich may be a defender by position but offers Bayern so much more than that. Effectively handling the whole right flank by himself, Kimmich thrives on being a creative outlet and is 12 assists this season is second only to Jadon Sancho.

ACHRAF HAKIMI (BORUSSIA DORTMUND)

It should come as no surprise that Dortmund’s recent fall from top spot has coincided with a season-ending injury to Achraf Hakimi, but the Moroccan’s first campaign at Signal Iduna Park on loan from Real Madrid will still be regarded as a success.

JEROME ROUSSILLON (WOLFSBURG)

Having arrived at Wolfsburg only last summer, Jerome Roussillon has wasted no time in making an impression in the Bundesliga and ranks fourth at his club for duels won (291).

MARCEL HALSTENBERG (RB LEIPZIG)

Like the aforementioned Da Costa, Marcel Halstenberg is another that is thriving at a team employing wing-backs and can look forward to more UEFA Champions League football next season, having been with the club since 2015 when they were still in the second tier.

YANNICK GERHARDT (WOLFSBURG)

After narrowly surviving relegation last term via the playoff, Wolfsburg have had no such worries this year and are set for a comfortable top-half finish, with Yannick Gerhardt one of several to have significantly helped the cause with his steady displays.

Made up your mind? Now, it is time for YOU to have YOUR SAY by casting your vote for the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season here!