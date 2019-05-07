VOTE: Bundesliga Team of the Season – The Goalkeepers

As a thrilling campaign in the Bundesliga reaches its climax, it is time for you to have your say by voting for the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season.

They may not always get the limelight but, when all seems lost, it is usually the goalkeepers that come to the rescue.

There has been no shortage of standouts between the posts this season, but just who deserves to be No. 1 in the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season?

FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at the five candidates.

OLIVER BAUMANN (HOFFENHEIM)

Hoffenheim have made a remarkable rise in recent years under Julian Nagelsmann with consecutive top-four finishes in the past two seasons and, while they have dropped off slightly in 2018/19, it has still been a creditable campaign with Oliver Baumann one of their many able contributors.

KEVIN TRAPP (EINTRACHT FRANKFURT)

After being displaced by the legendary Gianluigi Buffon at Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the season, Kevin Trapp made the loan switch to Eintracht Frankfurt and it has been a move that has worked out for both parties with the 28-year-old in excellent form as the club challenge for UEFA Champions League qualifiction.

KOEN CASTEELS (WOLFSBURG)

After narrowly avoiding relegation last year, Wolfsburg have enjoyed a far less worrying time this season and having the assured presence of Koen Casteels (nine clean sheets) in goal has helped them reach their current standing of 7th on the table.

PETER GULACSI (RB LEIPZIG)

After a year’s absence, RB Leipzig have sealed their return to the Champions League next season and a key factor behind that has been the form of Peter Gulacsi, who is the Bundesliga leader with 15 clean sheets and 105 minutes per goal conceded (with the exception of Thomas Kraft who has played just two matches).

YANN SOMMER (BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH)

Despite not being the tallest of goalkeepers at 1.83 metres, Yann Sommer has never let his height get in the way of being a consistent performer for Borussia Monchengladbach as he ranks among the competition’s leaders with 12 clean sheets (2nd) and 114 shots saved (3rd).

