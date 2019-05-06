VOTE: The Official Bundesliga Team of the Season

As a thrilling campaign in the Bundesliga reaches its climax, it is time for you to have your say by voting for the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season.

With two more rounds still to play in the 2018/19 season, there is still everything left to play for.

Lewandowski or Reus? Sancho or Thiago? Will Hasebe fly the flag for Asia? Or maybe starlet Havertz will earn a place? YOUR OPINION matters so it is time to cast your vote for the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season at https://tots.bundesliga.com/en/!

Bayern Munich will be looking to capitalise on their four-point lead over Borussia Dortmund to claim a 7th consecutive title, five teams are still in the running to capture the coveted fourth place that comes with UEFA Champions League football, while Stuttgart and Nurnberg are still battling to avoid relegation.

Who would you pick in the official Bundesliga Team of the Season?

In what has been a campaign full of drama and excitement, it is only natural that there has been no shortage of individuals that have stood out, from the likes of leading scorer Robert Lewandowski and top assist-maker Jadon Sancho, to RB Leipzig’s clean-sheet machine Peter Gulacsi and outstanding prospect Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen.

Now, it is time for YOU to have YOUR SAY by casting your vote for the Official Bundesliga Team of the Season here!

NOMINEES FOR THE OFFICIAL BUNDESLIGA TEAM OF THE SEASON

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach)

Defenders: Jerome Roussillon (Wolfsburg), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Willi Orban (RB Leipzig), Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund), Danny da Costa (Eintracht Frankfurt), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Yannick Gerhardt (Wolfsburg), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kerem Demirbay (Hoffenheim), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Maximilian Eggestein (Werder Bremen), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin), Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg), Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig), Thiago (Bayern Munich), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund), Davy Klaassen (Werder Bremen), Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Forwards: Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig), Max Kruse (Werder Bremen), Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg), Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Sebastien Haller (Eintracht Frankfurt), Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen)