Robben returns from injury to make 700th appearance

After several months out of action, Arjen Robben finally made his 700th professional appearance as Bayern Munich beat Hannover.

Arjen Robben belatedly returned from a calf injury for Bayern Munich on Saturday and consequently made his 700th professional appearance.

The veteran winger is set to leave Bayern at the end of the season and had not featured since scoring twice against Benfica in the Champions League in November due to a number of fitness issues.

But after being left on the bench at Nurnberg last week, Robben appeared for a late cameo in Bayern’s 3-1 win over Hannover as they edged towards another Bundesliga title.

The Dutch star arrived in place of Kingsley Coman four minutes from the end to play for the 700th time in his career, with 306 of those outings coming for Bayern.

Robben has been linked with both Toronto FC and Inter as his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

He has won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern prior to this season, as well as the 2012-13 Champions League, having joined from Real Madrid in 2009.