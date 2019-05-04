Subbed on, scores, sent off – Jonathas makes Bundesliga history in nine-minute cameo

Substituted on at the break, Jonathas scored a goal and was sent off in little over nine minutes, making Bundesliga history.

Hannover forward Jonathas enjoyed an extremely eventful cameo after coming on as a half-time substitute at Bayern Munich on Saturday.

The visitors trailed the Bundesliga leaders and defending champions 2-0 at the break and coach Thomas Doll called for the Brazilian striker in place of Hendrik Weydandt.

And Jonathas had an immediate impact, scoring a penalty to halve the deficit after 51 minutes as Jerome Boateng handled in the area.

But the 30-year-old received a booking in the aftermath of the goal for dissent and it was not long before he was heading back to the changing room, dismissed for a foul on Joshua Kimmich.

There were just nine minutes and three seconds between his arrival from the bench and his red card, during which time he scored. This was the shortest span of time for such a series of events in Bundesliga history. Bayern ran out 3-1 winners.