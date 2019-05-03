Real Madrid and Liverpool transfer target expresses interest in joining Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich – Reports

Eintracht Frankfurt managed to hold Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Europa League semifinal the other day and it was once again Luka Jovic who netted for the Bundesliga club.

The 21-year-old striker has scored nine goals in the Europa League so far this season and also has found the back of the net an impressive 17 times in the German top flight for the fourth-placed club.

Luka Jovic wäre nach @SPORTBILD Informationen an einem Wechsel zum @FCBayern interessiert. Aber: Bisher liegt @Eintracht kein Angebot aus München vor — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) May 2, 2019

And it is no wonder that the Serbian youngster is one of the top transfer targets for some of the European giants including Real Madrid and Liverpool.

However, it is now being reported that Jovic himself prefers a move to another Bundesliga club in the summer. And that club is none other than defending domestic champions Bayern Munich.

German news outlet Bild are reporting that Jovic would prefer a move to Bayern Munich. However, they also claim that Eintracht Frankfurt are yet to receive any offer for the youngster from their fellow Bundesliga club.