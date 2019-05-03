Bayern Munich not to exercise option to sign Real Madrid loan star permanently – Reports

It looks like Colombia superstar James Rodriguez will return to Real Madrid after Bayern Munich have reportedly decided not to sign him on a permanent deal.

James had joined the Bundesliga club in July 2017 on a two-year loan deal. That deal is set to expire on June 15 and Bayern have decided not exercise the €42 million buy option in the deal for the player who has a strained relationship with manager Niko Kovac.

Julen Lopetegui, the then Real Madrid manager, had wanted James at Santiago Bernabeu at the start of this season which made the player to force a move to his parent club last year creating tensions between him and Bayern, Marca are reporting.

The Spanish daily are reporting that though James has a contract that lasts till June 2021 with Real, Zinedine Zidane is not a fan of the Colombian and could move him to some place else even if he returns to Spain.

Marca are reporting that the La Liga giants are already listening to offers for James from other clubs.

James scored eight goals and made 14 assists in the 2017-18 season for Bayern while he has contributed seven goals and six assists this term.